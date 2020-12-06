US Markets
GLD

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as U.S. stimulus hopes offset vaccine optimism

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

Gold prices were little changed in early Asian trade on Monday, as hopes of a U.S. fiscal stimulus package being passed this week countered downward pressure from optimism around COVID-19 vaccines roll-outs.

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed in early Asian trade on Monday, as hopes of a U.S. fiscal stimulus package being passed this week countered downward pressure from optimism around COVID-19 vaccines roll-outs.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was flat at $1,836.91 per ounce by 0102 GMT. U.S. gold futures were also little changed at $1,840.70.

* Britain is preparing to become the first country to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week.

* A gauge of Asian shares hit a record high. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Talks aimed at reaching a fresh coronavirus relief package gathered momentum in the U.S. Congress on Friday, as a bipartisan group of lawmakers worked to put the finishing touches on a new $908 billion bill.

* Highlighting the extent of the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic, data showed on Friday the U.S. economy added the fewest workers in six months in November.

* Gold tends to benefit from stimulus measures as it raises the prospect of inflation which bullion is used to hedge against.

* Britain and the European Union will make a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal this week, with probably just days left for negotiators to avert a chaotic parting of ways at the end of the year.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.6% to 1,182.70 tonnes on Friday. [GOL/ETF]

* Speculators raised their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to Dec. 1, data showed. [CFTC/]

* Silver fell 0.1% to $24.13 per ounce and platinum eased 0.2% to $1,052.86, while palladium gained about 1% to $2,366.60.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany Oct. Industrial Output

0830 UK Nov. Halifax House Prices

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((nakul.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0417; Reuters Messaging: nakul.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLD PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular