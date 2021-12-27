PRECIOUS-Gold flat as U.S yields, dollar remain steady

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Tuesday at near one-week high hit in the previous session as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, key influences on bullion prices, were largely flat.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was mostly flat $1,810.76 per ounce by 0048 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.2% at $1,811.70.

* Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar index =USD steadied on Tuesday. US/USD/

* Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest, while a weaker dollar makes greenback-priced gold less expensive for holders of non-U.S. currencies.

* Global stock markets rose on Monday and oil prices eased as investors hailed strong U.S. holiday season sales and some grew less fearful about economic damage from the Omicron variant of COVID-19. MKTS/GLOB

* Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.8% in November, while the availability of jobs matched that of the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

* China will keep its monetary policy flexible next year as it seeks to stabilise growth and lower financing costs for businesses amid growing economic headwinds, the central bank said on Monday.

* Analysts have said gold trading is likely to remain thin and range-bound this week.

* Spot silver XAG= fell 0.1% to $23.01 an ounce, platinum XPT= edged 0.2% lower to $968.51, and palladium XPD= dropped 0.6% to $1,959.48.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.