PRECIOUS-Gold flat as traders await U.S. inflation data

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat during early Asian hours on Thursday, as traders awaited key U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy path.

* Spot gold XAU= held its ground at $1,876.93 per ounce, as of 0011 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.1% to $1,879.80.

* Investors' focus remains on the U.S. consumer price index report due at 1330 GMT.

* Boston Federal Reserve bank leader Susan Collins said she is inclined to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point at the central bank's upcoming policy meeting, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

* Although gold is seen as an inflation hedge, rising rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

* Barclays said it sees a mild recession in U.S. from second quarter and lasting through the fourth, citing declining activity in the manufacturing sector.

* TheEuropean Central Bank expects to continue raising interest rates "significantly" at future meetings, at a sustained pace, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Wednesday.

* Indian gold refiners have nearly stopped imports of gold dore, a semi-pure alloy, as grey market operators offer hefty discounts to market rates and cut into their slender margins, making business a losing proposition, industry officials say.

* Spot silver XAG= edged up 0.1% to $23.44, platinum XPT= fell 0.1% to $1,069.47 and palladium XPD= slipped 0.1% to $1,772.48.

0030 Australia Trade Balance G&S Nov

0130 China PPI, CPI YY Dec

1330 US Core CPI MM, SA Dec

1330 US Core CPI YY, NSA Dec

1330 US CPI MM, SA Dec

1330 US CPI YY, NSA Dec

1330 US CPI Wage Earner Dec

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

