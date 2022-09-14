PRECIOUS-Gold flat as investors strap in for aggressive U.S. rate hike
* Core U.S. CPI surges 0.6%
* Dollar holds firm after marking best day since March 2020 (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)
By Eileen Soreng
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, after falling more than 1% in the previous session, as surprisingly stronger U.S. inflation data fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates aggressively and bolstered the dollar.
Spot gold
U.S. gold futures
The stronger-than-anticipated numbers have "cemented the likelihood for a jumbo-sized rate hike at the (Fed) meeting that we're going to see next week," said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
A hawkish FOMC could prompt gold to significantly shift lower, even below the $1,600 figure, Spivak said.
U.S. Labor Department data showed on Tuesday the headline Consumer Price Index edged up 0.1% last month versus expectations for a 0.1% decline, while core inflation surged 0.6%.
The data has stoked expectations that the Fed could raise U.S. borrowing costs faster and further than previously expected.
Nomura's economists said they now believe a 100 basis-point rate hike is the most likely outcome at the Sept. 20-21 meet.
The dollar index , which measures the currency against six major peers, was steady after recording its biggest one-day percentage gain since March 2020 overnight. [USD/]
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
Even though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the bullion while boosts the dollar, in which the precious metal is priced.
Spot silver
Palladium
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.