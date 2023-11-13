News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as investors gear up for US inflation report

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

November 13, 2023 — 08:42 pm EST

Written by Brijesh Patel for Reuters ->

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat in early Asian trading on Tuesday as markets await U.S. inflation data that could offer more clarity on the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= held its ground at $1,948.09 per ounce, as of 0118 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 edged 0.1% higher to $1,952.30.

* U.S. consumer prices index (CPI) data will be released on Tuesday. Wall Street economists expect the headline U.S. CPI to have slowed to a 0.1% rise in October, from a 0.4% increase in September, according to a Reuters poll.

* The core inflation number is expected at 0.3% last month, unchanged from September. Also on the radar, the U.S. producer price index data due on Wednesday.

* U.S. Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, last week said they are still interest rates are high enough to finish the battle with inflation.

* The market is pricing in an 86% chance that the Fed will leave rates unchanged in December, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

* The expected path for inflation softened on balance in October amid rising expectations for future gasoline price hikes and a largely stable outlook for employment and personal finances, the Fed Bank of New York reported on Monday.

* Meanwhile, COMEX gold speculators lowered their net long position by 1,107 contracts to 105,236 in week ended Nov. 7, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday. CFTC/

* Spot silver XAG= rose 0.4% to $22.38 per ounce, while platinum XPT= gained 0.5% to $868.49. Palladium XPD= climbed about 1% to $990.81 per ounce.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.