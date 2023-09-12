News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as investors focus on US CPI data

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

September 12, 2023 — 09:30 pm EDT

Written by Swati Verma for Reuters ->

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, trading above a more than two-week low hit in the previous session, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data that could shape expectations around the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,912.59 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were unchanged at $1,934.80.

* The dollar index was down 0.1% against its peers, lending gold some support after bullion prices dropped on Tuesday to their lowest level since Aug. 25 at $1,906.50. USD/

* The Fed will leave its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged at the end of its Sept. 19-20 policy meeting and probably wait until the April-June period of 2024 or later before cutting it, according to economists in a Reuters poll.

* Inflation-adjusted income fell and a key poverty measure rose sharply last year as the U.S. economy continued its rocky emergence from a once-in-a-century pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau reported on Tuesday.

* Japan's annual wholesale inflation slowed in August for the eighth straight month, data showed on Wednesday.

* The European Central Bank expects inflation in the 20-nation euro zone to remain above 3% next year, bolstering the case for a tenth consecutive interest rate increase on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the discussion told Reuters.

* Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= eased 0.2% to $23.06 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 0.3% to $907.77 and palladium XPD= dropped 0.2% to $1,238.20.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK GDP Est 3M/3M July

0600 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY July

0600 UK Manufacturing Output MM July

1230 US Core CPI MM, SA; YY NSA Aug

1230 US CPI MM, SA; YY, NSA Aug

1230 US Real Weekly Earnings MM Aug

1230 US CPI Wage Earner Aug

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.