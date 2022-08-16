PRECIOUS-Gold flat as investors await cues from Fed minutes
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, as investors awaited the release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting later in the day that could offer clues on further interest rate hikes.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* U.S. gold futures
* The dollar
* Market participants are awaiting the minutes of Fed's July 26-27 policy meeting due at 1800 GMT.
* The U.S. central bank has raised its benchmark overnight
interest rate by 225 basis points since March to tame high
inflation and is expected to raise its policy rate by another 50
or 75 basis points at its next meeting on Sept. 20-21.
* Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, rising U.S. interest rates dull non-yielding bullion's appeal.
* Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. homebuilding fell to the lowest level in nearly 1-1/2 years in July, weighed down by higher mortgage rates and prices for construction materials.
* Meanwhile, production at U.S. factories increased more than expected last month, as output rose at motor vehicle plants and elsewhere, pointing to underlying strength in manufacturing despite ebbing business confidence.
* SPDR Gold Trust
* Spot silver
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 UK
CPI YY
July
0900 EU
GDP Flash Estimate QQ, YY Q2
1230 US
Retail Sales MM
July
1800 US
The Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of July 26-27 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.