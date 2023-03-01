PRECIOUS-Gold flat as investors assess interest rate outlook

March 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Thursday, after a slew of economic data added to investor concerns that interest rates globally could stay higher for longer than expected.

* Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,836.69 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT, after hitting a one-week peak on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures GCv1 eased 0.1% to $1,843.40.

* Data on Wednesday showed U.S. manufacturing contracted for a fourth straight month in February, but there were signs that factory activity was starting to stabilise, with a measure of new orders pulling back from a more than 2-1/2-year low.

* U.S. Federal Reserve officials were divided on Wednesday over whether recent high inflation data and a continually hot jobs market would require even more restrictive interest rates, or just patience in maintaining tight monetary policy for a longer period of time.

* Money markets expect the Fed's target rate to peak at 5.465% in September. FEDWATCH

* German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose more than anticipated in February, pointing to no let-up in stubborn cost pressures and pushing up European Central Bank rate-hike expectations.

* Elevated interest rates dull gold's appeal as an inflation hedge while raising the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

* The dollar index .DXY eased 0.1%, making bullion more affordable for buyers holding other currencies. USD/

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR hit 4% for the first time since November on Wednesday. US/

* Spot silver XAG= was unchanged at $20.99 per ounce, platinum XPT= lost 0.2% to $953.51 and palladium XPD= edged 0.2% lower to $1,442.96.

