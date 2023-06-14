PRECIOUS-Gold flat as investors assess Fed's signals on more hikes

June 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Thursday following the Federal Reserve's widely expected pause on interest rate hikes, although hints of a further increase pinned bullion near previous session's lows.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was listless at $1,942.19 per ounce by 0024 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 lost 0.7% to $1,954.50.

* The Fed, in , signalled that a stronger-than-expected economy and a slower decline in inflation will result in a likely rise in borrowing costs by another half-a-percentage point by the end of this year.

* Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it is too soon to say inflation will continue to retreat even as officials expect price pressure to stay on a cooling trend.

* Traders are now pricing in a roughly 65% chance of Fed rate hike in July, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.

* In Treasuries, benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were down to 3.788%.

* Indicative of sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.19% to 929.70 tonnes on Wednesday from 931.43 tonnes in the prior session.

* Elsewhere, the European Central Bank is all but certain to raise borrowing costs to their highest level in 22 years on Thursday and leave the door open to more hikes, extending its fight against high inflation even as the euro zone economy flags.

* New Zealand's economy shrank in the first quarter as the central bank's aggressive hiking of interest rates to a 14-year high hurt businesses and manufacturers, while bad weather hit farms, putting the country into a technical recession.

* Spot silver XAG= was down 0.2% at $23.8828 per ounce, platinum XPT= flat at $974.37. Palladium XPD= fell 0.1% to $1,384.50 after rising more than 3% in the previous session.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0200 China Industrial Output May

0200 China Retail Sales May

1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly

1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx Jun

1230 US Retail Sales May

1315 US Industrial Production May

1245 ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.