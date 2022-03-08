PRECIOUS-Gold flat as firmer dollar, yields offset Ukraine worries
March 9 (Reuters) - Gold held ground on Wednesday after rising to a 19-month peak in the last session, as a stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields countered pressure from safe-haven demand stemming from the Ukraine crisis.
Apart from U.S. and UK banning Russian oil imports which isn't impacting gold much, "there seems to be a lack of further escalation in the tensions between Russia and Western powers," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.
"Geopolitical catalysts are the main drivers behind gold, and once the political skies are clear, I foresee gold prices plunging quickly back to the $1,800 levels."
U.S. Treasury yields surged as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell supported raising rates this month, while the dollar held firm near Monday's high in more than 1-1/2 years. [US/]
Gold is sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Higher rates also boost the dollar, pressuring the greenback-priced metal.
"Palladium could move much higher because (out) of all the commodities, it has the highest percentage share coming out of Russia," said ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir.
"Just this week, it took out last year's high. So, if it's last year's high pre-invasion, this tells me that we should be much higher post-invasion."
