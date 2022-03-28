PRECIOUS-Gold flat as firmer dollar, yields counter Ukraine talks
March 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as the dollar held firm at a three-week high hit in the previous session and yields climbed higher offsetting hopes for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine to be held this week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* The dollar index held firm near a three-week high hit in the previous session, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. [USD/]
* U.S. benchmark 10-year note hovered close to near three-year highs, higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. [US/]
* Ukraine said its top objective at the first face-to-face talks with Russia in over two weeks, due to take place in Turkey on Tuesday, is to secure a ceasefire, although both it and the United States were skeptical of a major breakthrough.
* China's net gold imports through Hong Kong fell 13.7% to their lowest level in nearly a year in February, official data showed, as Lunar New Year holidays and high prices dented demand.
* China's financial hub of Shanghai reported a record 4,381 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and 96 symptomatic cases for March 28, the city government said on its official WeChat account.
* Two gold industry associations are working with miners, refiners, traders and shippers to create a database of gold bars in an effort to prevent trade in counterfeit metal and allow buyers of bullion to trace its origin, they said on Monday.
* Spot silver
