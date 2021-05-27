PRECIOUS-Gold flat as dollar, yields firm ahead of U.S. inflation data

May 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Friday, as an uptick in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields pressured bullion, while investors awaited crucial U.S. inflation data later in the day.

* Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,896.71 per ounce by 0054 GMT. Bullion has risen 0.8% so far this week and was on track for its fourth straight weekly gain.

* U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,899.50 per ounce.

* The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. [USD/]

* The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.617% , increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. [US/]

* Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week as layoffs subsided.

* A separate report from the Commerce Department confirmed economic growth accelerated at a 6.4% annualised rate last quarter.

* Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said the labour market was tighter than levels of employment suggest.

* Investors now await the monthly U.S. personal consumption report due later in the day to gauge inflationary pressure.

* Fed officials have recently downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time.

* Japan's unemployment rate crept up and job availability slid in April, data showed, underscoring the pain that the country's prolonged battle with COVID-19 is inflicting on the economy.

* Palladium was steady at $2,806.21 per ounce, silver eased 0.1% to $27.84 and platinum rose 0.1% to $1,180.81.

