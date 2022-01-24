World Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as caution ahead of Fed meeting offset Ukraine risks

Contributor
Asha Sistla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, as investors looked for interest rate hike cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting, while safe-haven bullion was buoyed by risk-off trades over concerns of Russia-Ukraine discord.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,841.56 per ounce by 0117 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were also steady at $1,842.90.

* NATO sent reinforcements and the United States put troops on alert as Ukraine tensions rose, while Britain said it was withdrawing some staff and dependents from its embassy in Ukraine, a day after the United States said it was ordering diplomats' family members to leave.

* Wall Street bounced back from a steep sell-off late in the session to close higher on Monday, with bargain hunters pushing the indexes into positive territory. .N

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR fell to one-week lows on Monday, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion. US/

* Investors are focused on the Fed's two-day policy meeting, which starts on Tuesday, amid expectations the central bank will signal that it planned to raise rates by 25 basis points in March.

* Gold is generally seen as an inflationary hedge, but it is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increases the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

* Sudan will expand its use of gold exports to cover imports of essential goods, as it embarks on a new 2022 budget without foreign aid during an economic downturn after a coup.

* Spot silver XAG= fell 0.8% to $23.77 an ounce. Palladium XPD= shed 0.6% to $2,134.69 and platinum XPT= was down 0.7% to $1,019.48.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 Germany Ifo Business Climate New

0900 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New

0900 Germany Ifo Expectations New

1500 US Consumer Confidence

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2808; Reuters Messaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

