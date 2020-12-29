PRECIOUS-Gold flat amid doubts about increased U.S. pandemic aid checks
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday as investors weighed news that U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponed a vote on increased pandemic aid checks to individuals.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,877.76 per ounce by 0043 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,881.50.
* McConnell on Tuesday delayed a vote on President Donald Trump's demand to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican three weeks before he vacates the White House.
* But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the $600 stimulus checks that are part of a $2.3 trillion package signed into law last week would begin as soon as Tuesday evening.
* Gold has benefited from massive stimulus rolled out to stem the economic impact of the pandemic as it is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.
* Lending some support to the metal, the U.S. dollar hovered close to a 2-1/2-year trough against rival currencies. [USD/] * Meanwhile, vaccine rollouts in Europe gathered pace with the European Union set to buy an extra 100 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.
* Coronavirus cases continue to soar globally, with Britain reporting the highest number of new infections since mass testing began in mid-2020, while the first case of a new infectious virus variant was found in the United States. * The U.S. Federal Reserve extended the end date for its Main Street Lending Programme by eight days to process a rush of applications submitted since the Trump administration ended the central bank's emergency credit facility. * Silver fell 0.2% to $26.14 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.1% to $1,050.70 and palladium gained 0.4% to $2,337.43.
