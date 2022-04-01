PRECIOUS-Gold flat ahead of U.S. data as firmer dollar counters safe-haven demand

(Adds analyst comments, details and updates prices)

April 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices struggled for momentum on Friday as a stronger U.S. dollar negated safe-haven demand triggered by a lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data that could provide cues on policy tightening.

Spot gold stood its ground at $1,937.55 per ounce, as of 0425 GMT, but was on course to end the week more than 1% lower. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,944.20.

"Gold is unchanged in Asia, with no signs of weekend haven-buying, another ominous sign, especially as the U.S. dollar continues to rally today," said OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley.

"Gold remains trapped in a $1,920-$1,950 range, but its inability to rally as the U.S. dollar and yields fell this week is a concern and risks are still skewed to the downside."

The dollar index moved higher from a near one-month low hit earlier in the week, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. [USD/]

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields pulled back from near three-year highs. Lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold. [US/]

Investors were looking forward to the March U.S. jobs data, due later in the day, for wage inflation and cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance. [FEDWATCH]

European buyers of Russian gas faced a deadline to start paying in roubles on Friday, while negotiations aimed at ending the five-week war were set to resume even as Ukraine braced for further attacks in the south and east.

Spot gold may test a support at $1,924 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards $1,898, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao. [TECH/C]

Spot silver edged 0.2% higher to $24.82 per ounce.

Platinum rose 0.9% to $991.67, while palladium climbed 0.9% to $2,282.94. Both metals, however, were on course for a fourth consecutive weekly loss.

