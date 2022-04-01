PRECIOUS-Gold flat ahead of U.S. data as firmer dollar counters safe-haven demand
(Adds analyst comments, details and updates prices)
* U.S. non-farm payroll data due at 1230 GMT
* Platinum, palladium down for fourth straight week
* Spot gold may test support at $1,924/oz - technicals
By Asha Sistla
April 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices struggled for momentum on Friday as a stronger U.S. dollar negated safe-haven demand triggered by a lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data that could provide cues on policy tightening.
Spot gold
"Gold is unchanged in Asia, with no signs of weekend haven-buying, another ominous sign, especially as the U.S. dollar continues to rally today," said OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley.
"Gold remains trapped in a $1,920-$1,950 range, but its inability to rally as the U.S. dollar and yields fell this week is a concern and risks are still skewed to the downside."
The dollar index moved higher from a near one-month low hit earlier in the week, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. [USD/]
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields pulled back from near three-year highs. Lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold. [US/]
Investors were looking forward to the March U.S. jobs data, due later in the day, for wage inflation and cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance. [FEDWATCH]
European buyers of Russian gas faced a deadline to start paying in roubles on Friday, while negotiations aimed at ending the five-week war were set to resume even as Ukraine braced for further attacks in the south and east.
Spot gold may test a support at $1,924 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards $1,898, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao. [TECH/C]
Spot silver
Platinum
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.