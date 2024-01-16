PRECIOUS-Gold flat after price slump as Fed comment pushes back rate-cut hopes

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Gold was flat on Wednesday after a sharp drop in prices in the previous session, as a U.S. Federal Reserve official's hawkish comments dampened expectations for a March interest rate cut, while traders awaited comments from more Fed speakers this week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday that while inflation was approaching the central bank's 2% goal, the Fed should not rush to lower interest rates until lower inflation can clearly be sustained.
* A report over the weekend showed Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said inflation could "see-saw" if policymakers cut rates too soon, while his European counterparts also pushed back against market expectations of rapid rate cuts this year.
* Waller's comments triggered a broad sell-off, pulling all three major U.S. stock indexes lower, and sent the dollar to a more than one-month high as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields logged their biggest daily move upwards in more than three months on Tuesday. [MKTS/GLOB] [.N] [USD/] [US/]
* A stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for other currency holders, while higher rates decrease gold's appeal.
* Traders are pricing in an about 65% chance of a rate cut by the U.S. central bank in March, down from about 75% probability seen on Tuesday morning, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
* However, money markets were still betting on six rate cuts of 25 basis points each this year, according to LSEG's interest rate probability app, IRPR.
Nov (Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/
