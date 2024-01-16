PRECIOUS-Gold flat after price slump as Fed comment pushes back rate-cut hopes

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Gold was flat on Wednesday after a sharp drop in prices in the previous session, as a U.S. Federal Reserve official's hawkish comments dampened expectations for a March interest rate cut, while traders awaited comments from more Fed speakers this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was unchanged at $2,027.62 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT, after stooping 1.3% lower in the previous session- its biggest single day decline since Dec. 4.

* U.S. gold futures were little changed at $2,030.90.

* Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday that while inflation was approaching the central bank's 2% goal, the Fed should not rush to lower interest rates until lower inflation can clearly be sustained.

* A report over the weekend showed Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said inflation could "see-saw" if policymakers cut rates too soon, while his European counterparts also pushed back against market expectations of rapid rate cuts this year.

* Waller's comments triggered a broad sell-off, pulling all three major U.S. stock indexes lower, and sent the dollar to a more than one-month high as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields logged their biggest daily move upwards in more than three months on Tuesday. [MKTS/GLOB] [.N] [USD/] [US/]

* A stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for other currency holders, while higher rates decrease gold's appeal.

* Traders are pricing in an about 65% chance of a rate cut by the U.S. central bank in March, down from about 75% probability seen on Tuesday morning, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

* However, money markets were still betting on six rate cuts of 25 basis points each this year, according to LSEG's interest rate probability app, IRPR.

* Other precious metals fell by 0.1% each, with Spot silver at $22.89 per ounce, platinum at $894.29, and palladium at $937.52. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 UK

CPI YY

Dec 1000 Eurozone HICP Final

Dec 1330 US

Import prices, Retail Sales Dec 1330 Canada

Producer Prices

Dec 1400 US

Fed's Michael Barr speaks -- 1400 US

Fed's M. Bowman speaks

-- 1415 US

Industrial production

Dec 1900 US

Fed issues Beige Book

-- 2000 US

Fed's John Williams speaks -- 2350 Japan

Machinery Orders

