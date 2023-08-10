PRECIOUS-Gold firms on softer dollar as US inflation test looms

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Gold firmed on Thursday buoyed by a softer dollar but was hemmed into a relatively tight range as traders positioned for U.S. inflation readings that could steer the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.3% to $1,920.20 per ounce by 1015 GMT, bouncing up slightly after touching its lowest level since July 10 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 edged up 0.1% to $1,953.30.

The dollar index .DXY eased 0.3%, weighing on greenback priced bullion before U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data due at 1230 GMT. USD/

"It really would take a shock in the inflation number today to swing the gold price," said Edward Gardner, commodities economist at Capital Economics.

Headline inflation data is expected to pick up slightly to an annual 3.3% in July, while the core rate is forecast at 4.8%.

While Fed officials debate the need for more policy tightening, data showing a faster-than-expected inflation slowdown could underscore the case against another rate hike.

High interest rates have raised the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, which has declined more than 7% since reaching near record highs in May.

"Outlook for gold would regain shine when markets move in to price in greater probability of rate cuts and U.S. dollar softness. And this hinges on how entrenched the disinflation trend is," said OCBC Executive Director and FX Strategist Christopher Wong.

Investors are currently betting on an 86.5% chance of no rate hike at the Fed's meeting in September, with most predicting a rate cut in the first months of next year.

Reflecting investor interest in bullion, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to their lowest level since March. GOL/ETF

Spot silver XAG= climbed 0.6% to $22.80 per ounce, platinum XPT= gained 1.1% to $898.02 and palladium XPD= jumped 1.6% to $1,254.86.

SPDR Gold ETF holdings drop to 5-month lows https://tmsnrt.rs/3YsgFPu

(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Christina Fincher)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.