PRECIOUS-Gold firms on softer dollar as spotlight shifts to Fed
July 26 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Tuesday, helped by a weaker dollar, but prices were stuck in a tight range as investors refrained from taking big positions ahead a possible U.S. interest rate hike.
* The dollar fell for a fourth straight session, down 0.1% against a basket of major currencies, as investors weighed the implications of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve in an economy that may be on the verge of a recession. [USD/]
* A weaker dollar makes gold less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
* The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at the conclusion of its policy meeting on Wednesday. A hike of that magnitude would effectively close out pandemic-era support for the economy.
* Expectations for a hike of 75 basis points from the Fed stand at about 79%, according to CME's Fedwatch Tool https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/interest-rates/countdown-to-fomc.html?redirect=/trading/interest-rates/fed-funds.html, with a 23% chance of a 100-bp hike.
* Meanwhile, the European Central Bank may not be done with big interest rate hikes after its initial half-point hike last week, Latvian central bank governor Martins Kazaks said in an interview with Bloomberg News.
* Rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
1400 US Consumer Confidence July
1400 US New Home Sales-Units June
