US Markets
GLD

PRECIOUS-Gold firms on softer dollar as spotlight shifts to Fed

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Gold edged higher on Tuesday, helped by a weaker dollar, but prices were stuck in a tight range as investors refrained from taking big positions ahead a possible U.S. interest rate hike.

July 26 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Tuesday, helped by a weaker dollar, but prices were stuck in a tight range as investors refrained from taking big positions ahead a possible U.S. interest rate hike.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,723.01 per ounce, as of 0104 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,719.80.

* The dollar fell for a fourth straight session, down 0.1% against a basket of major currencies, as investors weighed the implications of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve in an economy that may be on the verge of a recession. [USD/]

* A weaker dollar makes gold less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

* The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at the conclusion of its policy meeting on Wednesday. A hike of that magnitude would effectively close out pandemic-era support for the economy.

* Expectations for a hike of 75 basis points from the Fed stand at about 79%, according to CME's Fedwatch Tool https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/interest-rates/countdown-to-fomc.html?redirect=/trading/interest-rates/fed-funds.html, with a 23% chance of a 100-bp hike.

* Meanwhile, the European Central Bank may not be done with big interest rate hikes after its initial half-point hike last week, Latvian central bank governor Martins Kazaks said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

* Rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.06% to 1,005.29 tonnes on Monday from 1,005.87 tonnes on Friday. [GOL/ETF]

* Spot silver rose 0.3% to $18.46 per ounce, platinum gained 0.6% to $884.50, while palladium edged 0.1% lower to $2,005.89.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1400 US Consumer Confidence July

1400 US New Home Sales-Units June

U.S. Federal Open Market Committee starts its two-day meeting interest rates (to July 27) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular