News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold firms on soft dollar, traders brace for Powell's speech

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

June 27, 2023 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by Deep Kaushik Vakil for Reuters ->

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

June 27 (Reuters) - Gold climbed on Tuesday on a softer dollar, but was hemmed into a tight range as traders positioned for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech and economic data that could offer clues on future interest rate hikes.

Spot gold XAU= gained 0.3% to $1,927.94 per ounce by 9:27 a.m. EDT (1327 GMT), set for its third straight daily rise, while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.2% to $1,937.70.

"Gold is caught in the middle between a better-than-expected durable goods number, which keeps the Fed on path for a 1/4-point rate hike, and a weaker dollar," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

New orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods unexpectedly rose in May, but the prior month's data was revised down.

The dollar index .DXY eased 0.3%, making dollar-priced bullion more attractive for overseas buyers. USD/

Prices edged up in the previous session on risks from the short-lived mutiny in Russia.

But for gold, "the key question is the extent to which the internal tensions within Russia or any potential toppling of the government might affect global monetary policy," Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note.

Gold has shed about 1.7% this month - set for a second consecutive monthly fall if losses hold - as bets for higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates dented the zero-yielding asset's appeal and overshadowed its traditional safe-haven role to some extent.

Investors were awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech, along with a trove of key economic data on Thursday.

"Between now and Thursday, you're going to see a drifting, no-man's-land trading, sideways market here in gold, unless something else was to break," said Haberkorn.

Spot silver XAG= advanced 1.3% to $23.05 an ounce and was on track for a third straight session of gains.

Platinum XPT= rose 0.05% to $924.66 and palladium XPD= was up 0.4% to $1,311.40.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.