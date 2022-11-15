PRECIOUS-Gold firms on Fed slowdown hopes; investors assess Poland blast

By Brijesh Patel

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied near a three-month peak on Wednesday as signs of cooling U.S. inflation boosted bets for smaller rate hikes, while markets awaited more clarity surrounding reports of Russian missiles killing two people in Poland.

Spot gold XAU= held its ground at $1,776.73 per ounce, as of 0300 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 15 in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.2% at $1,780 per ounce.

The United States and its NATO allies are investigating the blast that killed two in Poland, but early information suggests it may not have been caused by a missile fired from Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden said. Russia denied it was responsible.

The data, following last week's smaller-than-expected increase in consumer prices for October, has lifted hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow its interest rate hikes going forward.

However, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he sees little evidence that aggressive monetary policy tightening is slowing inflation, anticipating that more hikes would be needed to get inflation down to the Fed's 2% target.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.