PRECIOUS-Gold firms on dollar pullback, rate-hike jitters cap gains
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar's rally paused, but prices held close to a 2-1/2-year low on expectations of further policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve in its efforts to quell soaring inflation.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The dollar index dipped 0.2% easing off a two-decade peak hit in the previous session. [USD/]
* Fed officials on Monday sloughed off rising volatility in global markets, from slumping U.S. stocks to currency turbulence abroad, and said their priority remained controlling domestic inflation.
* Rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest, while boosting the greenback.
* Global economic growth is slowing more than it was forecast a few months ago in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as energy and inflation crises risk snowballing into recessions in major economies, the OECD said on Monday.
* China's net gold imports via Hong Kong jumped nearly 40% to an over four-year high in August, data showed on Monday, as demand continued to rebound in the world's biggest consumer of the metal.
