PRECIOUS-Gold firms near one-month peak on softer dollar, slowdown worries
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Friday to hover near a one-month high, as a retreat in dollar and U.S. Treasury yields and growing recession fears boosted demand, keeping the safe-haven metal on track for its third straight weekly rise.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* U.S. gold futures
* The dollar struggled to gain a footing on Friday after dropping 0.6% overnight against its rivals, making gold more appealing for other currency holders. [USD/]
* The yield on 10-year Treasury notes
* The Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years on Thursday in an attempt to smother surging inflation on track to top 13%, even as it warned a long recession is coming.
* The monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls report will be closely watched on Friday that could offer more clarity on Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening plans to fight against inflation.
* Economists expect an increase of 250,000 jobs for the month of July. Meanwhile, data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased last week.
* China fired multiple missiles near Taiwan in its biggest ever military drills in the Taiwan Strait after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-ruled island.
* SPDR Gold Trust
* Spot silver
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial Output MM, YY
June
0600 UK
Halifax House Prices MM, YY July
0645 France Reserve Assets Total
July
1230 US
Non-Farm Payrolls
July
1230 US
Unemployment Rate
