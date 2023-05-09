PRECIOUS-Gold firms in tight range with focus on US inflation readings

By Arundhati Sarkar

May 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Tuesday while trading in a narrow range, with focus on the U.S. inflation readings for hints on future U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes as economic uncertainties prevailed.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2% to $2,025.02 per ounce by 0855 GMT, holding an about-$9 range.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were little changed at $2,032.80.

While the expectation of a Fed rate cut "is a bit too optimistic and early", gold could consolidate around $1,980-$2,060 in the short term, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money.

For the time being, markets are in a "wait and see" mode as the Fed is going to take the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data due on Wednesday into account in their rate decision, De Casa added.

While bullion is considered an inflation hedge, higher rates dent the non-yielding asset's appeal.

Traders are currently pricing in an 88% chance of the U.S. central bank holding rates in June after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that policy decisions will be data driven, while also hinting at a likely pause in the cycle. FEDWATCH

U.S. consumers' inflation expectations were mixed in April, the New York Federal Reserve's report showed.

Traders are also monitoring developments surrounding the country's banking sector and its debt ceiling.

"If there is news of further stress in the banking sector, we will see gold move towards the $2,100-level," said Ajay Kedia, director at Mumbai-based Kedia Commodities.

Indicative of investor sentiment, holdings in the top SPDR gold trust exchange-traded fund hit their highest since Oct. 18 at 937.55 tonnes as of May 8, having seen net inflows of over 11 tonnes so far this month. GOL/ETF

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.7% to $25.40 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 0.3% to $1,067.42, palladium XPD= dropped 1% to $1,538.52.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.