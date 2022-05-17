PRECIOUS-Gold firms in narrow range as dollar backs off highs
By Swati Verma
May 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up in a range-bound trade on Tuesday a slide in U.S. dollar helped bullion recover slightly from last session's 3-1/2 month lows, but the sentiment remained negative.
"Gold is behaving less like an arrow and more like a feather. It's drifting a little this way, and a little that way on the winds that drive markets," independent analyst Ross Norman said.
The dollar is off this morning and the U.S. Treasury yields below 3% have given a bit of an uplift to gold, Norman said, adding that "it's an encouraging move but doesn't confirm a shift in the sentiment." [US/]
Gold prices dipped to as low as $1,786.60 an ounce on Monday pressured by a sturdy dollar, but bullion has since recovered as the greenback backed off from two-decade highs. [USD/]
Bullion has come under pressure from advances in the dollar and as Treasury yields climbed on hopes of faster U.S. rate hikes, discouraging investing in gold, which does not bear any interest. [US/]
"Silver is likely also to remain under a cloud," StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell said in a note, adding that silver can be vulnerable to very sharp moves, especially when there is a short-covering rally involved.
