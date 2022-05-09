US Markets
WIW

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as weaker U.S. bond yields counter lofty dollar

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as a decline in U.S. Treasury yields countered pressure on greenback-priced bullion from sustained strength in the dollar.

* 10-year U.S. Treasury yields down for a second session

* A break through $1,850 could see downside risks for gold - analyst (Recasts, adds comments and details, updates prices)

By Bharat Gautam

May 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as a decline in U.S. Treasury yields countered pressure on greenback-priced bullion from sustained strength in the dollar.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,856.75 per ounce, as of 0213 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,853.90.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields extended their decline on Tuesday after pulling back from the highest level in 3-1/2 years in the previous session, lifting prices of zero-yield gold for now. [US/]

"Not only do we have a clear downtrend in gold prices at the moment, the drivers are pretty straightforward as the potential for higher rates and a stronger U.S. dollar have overwhelmed any safe-haven appeal of gold," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategy officer at Tiger Brokers, Australia.

While gold is seen as a safe store of value during times of political and economic crises, it is highly sensitive to rising short-term U.S. interest rates, which raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

The dollar index was steady, having risen overnight to a fresh 20-year peak. It later lost some ground after Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic hosed down talks of a 75-basis points at the U.S. Federal Reserve's next meeting. [USD/]

This made greenback-priced and rival safe-haven bullion less attractive for other currency holders, and continued to restrain gold prices after pushing them 1% lower in the previous session.

Last week, the U.S. central bank raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by a widely expected half-a-percentage point, the biggest hike in 22 years, as it works to tighten pandemic-era monetary policy.

"We're sitting on very important support right now ... a break through $1,850 (for gold) could from a technical point of view introduce significant downside risks in the short-term," McCarthy added.

Spot silver gained 0.4% to $21.87 per ounce, while platinum dipped 0.1% to $954.98, and palladium rose 0.5% to $2,107.80. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WIW

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular