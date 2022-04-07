PRECIOUS-Gold firms as Ukraine crisis perks up demand for inflation hedge

(Recasts, adds comments and updates prices)

* Dollar hovers near 2-year high

* Geopolitics will persist in influencing gold - analyst

By Eileen Soreng

April 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Thursday, as inflation worries intensified by the Ukraine war and mounting sanctions on Russia eclipsed pressure from the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive policy stance.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,927.84 per ounce by 0953 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,930.90.

While there is "the guidance from the Fed that it wants to increase interest rates faster going forward, on the other side we still see inflation increasing," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

"We continue to see relatively strong demand for physical (gold) bars and coins across the board with market uncertainty and concerns about economic growth down the road because of high energy prices."

Minutes of the Fed's March meeting showed deepening concern among policymakers that inflation had broadened through the economy, with "many" participants prepared to raise interest rates in 50-basis-point increments in coming policy meetings.

The central bank's hawkish stance buoyed the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar near multi-year highs. [US/] [USD/]

Rising U.S. interest rates and higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which is also viewed as a hedge against rising inflation. Meanwhile, a stronger dollar also makes gold less attractive for other currency holders.

"Focus will shift to U.S. inflation data with a higher print potentially favouring gold upside," DailyFX analyst Warren Venketas wrote in a note, adding that geopolitics will persist in influencing gold prices.

A new round of European Union sanctions on Russia could be agreed by the bloc on Thursday or Friday, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said at a NATO meeting, while Moscow continues to attack Ukrainian regions.

Spot silver fell 0.1% to $24.40 per ounce, platinum shed 0.6% to $947.78 and palladium rose 0.5% to $2,207.29.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 3)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.