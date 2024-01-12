News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as Middle East jitters outweigh US inflation data

January 12, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

Written by Anjana Anil for Reuters

By Anjana Anil

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Friday as fears of escalating conflict in the Middle East lifted the appeal of the safe-haven metal, despite stronger than expected U.S. inflation data boosting the dollar and Treasury yields.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.5% at $2,038.19 per ounce at 0951 GMT, extending its run above the $2,000 level to nearly a month. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 1.2% to $2,042.90.

"Gold is rising on the back of the ongoing geopolitical conflict in the Middle East ... In spite of the stronger-than-expected CPI print, gold prices have recovered today and have moved up and are likely to move up further," said Kunal Shah, head of research at Nirmal Bang Commodities in Mumbai.

A sudden widening of the war in Gaza is raising questions about how long stock markets can rally, and when central banks will cut rates.

Markets now await U.S. producer prices data, due at 1330 GMT, after data on Thursday showed U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in December. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, however, the pace of price increases fell to 3.9% from 4% on an annual basis.

Fed officials signalled inadequate progress on inflation to start cutting rates in March. But traders still see a 71.4% probability of a March cut, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.

Higher rates dim the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.7% to $22.91 per ounce, platinum XPT= gained 0.6% to $920.42, and palladium XPD= climbed 0.2% to $990.25.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

((Anjana.Anil@thomsonreuters.com;))

