PRECIOUS-Gold firms as inflation risks persist

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday as concern about inflation kept some investors on edge, while expectations that rising prices may prompt central banks to increase interest rates strengthened the dollar and capped bullion's advance.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.6% to $1,860.21 per ounce by 0912 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 gained 0.5% to $1,862.40.

"Investors are afraid of inflation going out of control and (are) therefore buying gold to hedge against that risk," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money.

Rate increases remain a potential risk for gold and only a clear break above $1,875 may drive further gains, De Casa added.

Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Clipping gains in gold, the U.S. dollar .DXY, which also contends with gold as a safe-store of value, strengthened after better-than-expected U.S. retail data, making the metal expensive for overseas buyers. .

"Prices should come down towards $1,830 because of the rising dollar and statements from Fed members in regards to interest rate hikes in 2022. But don't expect a severe free fall," Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai.

The U.S. Federal Reserve began phasing out its bond-buying this month and expects to end purchases altogether by mid-2022. Its next policy-setting meeting is in mid-December.

"The more positive economic data you get, the more bets for faster interest rate hikes are going to increase," said Harshal Barot, a senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus.

St Louis Fed President James Bullard urged a quicker end to asset purchases to put the Fed in position to raise rates as soon as the spring.

There is also a focus on a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde later on Wednesday.

Spot silver XAG= rose 1.13% to $25.08 per ounce, platinum XPT= gained 0.8% to $1,069.33, and palladium XPD= was up 0.1% at $2,161.68.

