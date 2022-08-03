PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar, yields retreat; U.S. jobs report in focus

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, while investors awaited the U.S. non-farm payrolls report later this week that could offer more cues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike plans. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold <XAU=> was up 0.2% at $1,767.97 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT. U.S. gold futures <GCv1> rose 0.4% to $1,783.20. * The dollar <=USD> was down 0.1% against its rivals, making greenback-denominated gold less expensive for other currency holders, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields <US10YT=RR> slipped from a more than one-week high. [USD/] * Data showed the U.S. services industry unexpectedly picked up in July as new orders grew solidly, while U.S. factory orders also rose in June, gaining 2% after advancing 1.8% in May. [nL1N2ZF1GR] [nL1N2ZF1FX] * Focus now shifts to U.S. jobs data due on Friday that could offer more clarity on Fed's aggressive tightening to fight against inflation. * Fed policymakers on Tuesday and Wednesday signaled that the central bank remains resolute in getting U.S. rates up to a level that will more significantly curb economic activity and put a dent in the highest inflation since the 1980s. [nL1N2ZD17G] [nL1N2ZE321] * SPDR Gold Trust <GLD>, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,000.65 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,002.97 tonnes on Tuesday. [GOL/ETF] * U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday, adding that Chinese anger cannot stop world leaders from travelling to the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing. [nL1N2ZF06C] * Analysts have sharply lowered their price forecasts for platinum and palladium as the global economic slowdown reduces demand, a Reuters poll showed. [nL8N2ZE4IJ] * Spot silver <XAG=> eased 0.2% to $20 per ounce, platinum <XPT=> was up 0.1% to $899.06, and palladium <XPD=> eased 0.1% to $2,014.97. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia Trade Balance G&S June 0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM June 0600 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA June 0600 Germany Consumer Goods SA June 0830 UK All-Sector PMI July 1100 UK BOE Bank Rate Aug 1230 US International Trade June 1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

