US Markets
GLD

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar, yields retreat; U.S. jobs report in focus

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, while investors awaited the U.S. non-farm payrolls report later this week that could offer more cues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike plans.

    Aug 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday,
buoyed by a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields,
while investors awaited the U.S. non-farm payrolls report later
this week that could offer more cues on the Federal Reserve's
rate hike plans.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold <XAU=> was up 0.2% at $1,767.97 per ounce, as of
0123 GMT. U.S. gold futures <GCv1> rose 0.4% to $1,783.20.
    * The dollar <=USD> was down 0.1% against its rivals, making
greenback-denominated gold less expensive for other currency
holders, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields
<US10YT=RR> slipped from a more than one-week high. [USD/]
    * Data showed the U.S. services industry unexpectedly picked
up in July as new orders grew solidly, while U.S. factory orders
also rose in June, gaining 2% after advancing 1.8% in May.
[nL1N2ZF1GR] [nL1N2ZF1FX]
    * Focus now shifts to U.S. jobs data due on Friday that
could offer more clarity on Fed's aggressive tightening to fight
against inflation.
    * Fed policymakers on Tuesday and Wednesday signaled that
the central bank remains resolute in getting U.S. rates up to a
level that will more significantly curb economic activity and
put a dent in the highest inflation since the 1980s.
[nL1N2ZD17G] [nL1N2ZE321] 
    * SPDR Gold Trust <GLD>, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,000.65
tonnes on Wednesday from 1,002.97 tonnes on Tuesday. [GOL/ETF]
    * U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi left
Taiwan on Wednesday, adding that Chinese anger cannot stop world
leaders from travelling to the self-ruled island claimed by
Beijing. [nL1N2ZF06C]
    * Analysts have sharply lowered their price forecasts for
platinum and palladium as the global economic slowdown reduces
demand, a Reuters poll showed. [nL8N2ZE4IJ]
    * Spot silver <XAG=> eased 0.2% to $20 per ounce, platinum
<XPT=> was up 0.1% to $899.06, and palladium <XPD=> eased 0.1%
to $2,014.97.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130  Australia Trade Balance G&S               June
    0600  Germany   Industrial Orders MM            June
    0600  Germany   Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA  June
    0600  Germany   Consumer Goods SA               June
    0830  UK        All-Sector PMI                  July
    1100  UK        BOE Bank Rate                   Aug
    1230  US        International Trade             June
    1230  US        Initial Jobless Clm             Weekly
    

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
 ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848
5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:
Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular