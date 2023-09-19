News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar slips with focus on Fed policy meeting

September 19, 2023 — 09:57 am EDT

Written by Brijesh Patel for Reuters ->

By Brijesh Patel

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gold held near a two-week peak on Tuesday, helped by a pullback in the dollar, although prices were stuck in a narrow range as focus turned to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting for updates on the interest rate outlook and economic projections.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% at $1,934.10 per ounce at 09:26 a.m. EDT (1326 GMT) after hitting its highest since Sept. 5 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 gained 0.2% to $1,956.80.

Investors will be looking out for updated forecasts from Fed officials at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, after a recent raft of strong U.S. economic data reduced recession fears.

Traders expect a 99% chance of the Fed leaving rates unchanged at the end of its meeting, with a 35% probability of another rate hike before 2024, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool.

The prospect of the Fed holding rates higher for longer has lifted benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR to 16-year highs, denting non-yielding bullion's appeal. US/

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://tmsnrt.rs/3sT0eA2

