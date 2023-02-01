US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar slips in run-up to Fed decision

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

February 01, 2023 — 11:34 am EST

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

By Seher Dareen

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors looked forward to the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hike decision and its Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on monetary policy outlook.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% to $1,929.93 per ounce by 10:52 a.m. ET (1552 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.1% to $1,930.20.

The dollar .DXY, meanwhile, slipped 0.3% against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. USD/

The U.S. central bank is set to issue its policy statement at 2 p.m. EST, followed by a press conference from Powell at 2:30 p.m. EST.

The Fed is largely expected to raise its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, setting aside the rapid hikes used last year to curb a surge in inflation in favour of a more stepwise hunt for a stopping point. FEDWATCH

"(The Fed) will probably going to lean a bit hawkish to drive home the point that they're going stamp out inflation. I think the surprise to the marketplace would be if the Fed lean surprisingly dovish," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

A more hawkish-than-expected Fed would be bearish for gold, since it could lead to other central banks also staying cautious, weighing on the demand prospects in 2023 for the precious metals markets, Wyckoff said.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The European Central Bank and Bank of England hold their monetary policy meetings Thursday.

ADP National Employment report on Wednesday showed a tight labour market despite a low rise in private payrolls, attributing the low rise to bad weather.

Elsewhere, Spot silver XAG= fell 0.4% to $23.6082 per ounce and platinum XPT= dipped 1.1% to $999.82 while palladium XPD= gained 1.8% to $1,679.54.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru;)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.