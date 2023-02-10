PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar eases; traders eye U.S. inflation data

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices ticked higher on Friday as the dollar eased, while market focus switched to next week's U.S. inflation data, which is likely to provide clarity on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% at $1,864.08 per ounce, as of 0927 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since Jan. 6 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.2% to $1,875.50.

The dollar .DXY inched 0.1% lower against its rivals, making greenback-priced gold more affordable for buyers holding other currencies. USD/

"Gold prices continue to be determined mainly by the correlation with the U.S. dollar. There is still uncertainty on the Federal Reserve's path and gold's move will depend on what the Fed will do next, " said ActivTrades senior analyst Ricardo Evangelista.

"If core inflation is lower than expectations, then it will have a negative impact on the dollar and help gold. But, if inflation doesn't come down, then Fed will continue rate hikes, which will penalize gold."

Investors are awaiting the U.S. consumer price data due on Feb. 14.

Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates tend to increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Meanwhile, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Thursday that tight monetary policy is "unequivocally" slowing the U.S. economy, allowing the Fed to move "more deliberately" with any further interest rate increases.

Continued hawkishness from the Europe's central banks, and a marginally better economic outlook, explains why European gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw $2.1 billion (33 tonnes) of outflows in January. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, spot silver XAG= rose 0.7% to $22.13 per ounce, but was headed for a fourth straight weekly loss.

Palladium XPD= shed 1.3% to $1,608.30. Platinum XPT= was down 0.1% at $953.75 and on track for a fifth consecutive weekly fall.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips )

