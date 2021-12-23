PRECIOUS-Gold firms above $1,800, set for second weekly rise

By Bharat Gautam

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday in thin, yet supportive, year-end trading en route to a weekly gain, although an improved risk appetite capped bullion's rise.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2% to $1,807.49 per ounce by 0944 GMT, U.S. gold futures GCv1 climbed 0.3% to $1,808.30.

Thin trading and Christmas buying are keeping gold above the $1,800 level, said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide. He added that the rise of risk-on investments ahead of Christmas, called a "Santa Claus rally", was creating a bit of a short-term positive for the metal.

Global shares extended a recent rally on Thursday, while safe-haven bonds and currencies eased as markets welcomed signs that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus might be less severe than feared, as well as robust U.S. economic data. MKTS/GLOB

"The main driver for gold moving again above the $1,800/ounce mark are rising U.S. inflation expectations as gauged by the breakeven," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

The dollar index .DXY, on course for a weekly dip, recovered slightly but stayed near a one-week low against riskier rivals, making gold less appealing for holders of non-U.S. currencies. USD/

Helped by the subdued dollar, gold has so far added about 0.5% in a week truncated by the Christmas-eve market holiday on Friday, in what could be its second straight weekly gain.

"Gold faces technical resistance at $1,815 and $1,826, with geopolitical risks ahead potentially keeping gold supported, despite the tapering narrative," said Nicholas Frappell, a global general manager at ABC Bullion.

Spot silver XAG= gained 0.3% to $22.83 per ounce, and platinum XPT= climbed 0.3% to $967.75, rising 2.1% and 4.3% respectively so far this week, and on course for their best weekly showing in six.

Palladium XPD= dropped 0.3% to $1,876.23, but climbed 5.3% for the week.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

