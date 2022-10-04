US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold firms above $1,700/oz as dollar, yields slide

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

Gold extended gains on Tuesday to firm above the key $1,700 per ounce level on a retreat in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields as investors expected the Federal Reserve to tone down its pace of monetary tightening.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.4% at $1,705.40 per ounce, as of 0918 GMT, having touched its highest since Sept. 13 at $1,710.49 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.8% to $1,714.90.

"Bad news is good news for gold now. Basically, if we get worse economic data from the U.S., then the market will believe we're closer to a peak in rates," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

"Gold is not out of the woods yet, but at least we've seen a very strong rebound. The first move has been driven by short covering."

Gold started the quarter on a solid note, registering on Monday its biggest daily percentage gain since March as a slowdown in U.S. manufacturing activity raised hopes that the Fed might be less aggressive going forward.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR fell to a near two-week low, while the dollar index =USD extended its decline, making gold cheaper for other currency holders. US/USD/

"Investors have started to price in a less aggressive Fed, with the revised expectations reflected by greater demand for treasuries, lower yields, and the corresponding weakening of the greenback," Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades, said in a note.

The Fed has raised rates aggressively since March and Fed officials have noted more rate hikes are needed to tame inflation.

Focus now shifts to U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday that could offer more clarity on Fed policy tightening.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.2% to $20.79 per ounce, having earlier hit a peak since June 29.

Platinum XPT= was steady at $902.67 per ounce and palladium XPD= climbed 1.4% to $2,251.35.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Most Popular