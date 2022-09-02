PRECIOUS-Gold firms above $1,700 as market braces for U.S. jobs data

* U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT

By Arundhati Sarkar

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Gold on Friday rose above the important psychological level of $1,700 as the dollar paused while investors awaited a key U.S. jobs data amid expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve policy continuing over the coming months.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,704.90 per ounce by 0926 GMT. The metal was down about 2% for the week so far, having touched a six-week low of $1,687.60 on Thursday.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,716.30.

"We have seen a small decline in the dollar which is lifting gold up but the metal doesn't have much space for a rebound as markets are pricing in a big increase in interest rates," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst for Kinesis Money.

"Investors want to understand how hawkish the Federal Reserve can be and a solid jobs data will heap more pressure on the central bank to raise rates, which is negative for gold."

The dollar index dipped 0.3% but was not far from a 20-year peak scaled in the previous session. [USD/]

After a host of recent economic data out of the United States confirmed that its economy was not headed into recession, investors now wait for the nonfarm payrolls report for August at 1230 GMT.

Expectations are for 300,000 jobs added last month, and a higher number could further boost the U.S. dollar and dent demand for gold, given their inverted correlation.

For now, "the market is still really playing on a higher-for-longer U.S. interest rate narrative," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion.

Spot silver gained 0.6% to $17.9473 per ounce, platinum rose 0.5% to $832.87, and palladium added 2.1% to $2,053.98.

They were also headed for a third consecutive weekly fall. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski) ((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX)

