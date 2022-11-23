PRECIOUS-Gold firms above $1,750/oz as Fed signals slower rate hikes

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key $1,750 an ounce level on Thursday, consolidating gains after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting signalled slower interest rate hikes.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= rose 0.3% to $1,754.08 per ounce by 0033 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 advanced 0.5% to $1,754.30.

* A "substantial majority" of Fed policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, the readout of the Nov. 1-2 meeting showed.

* Fed fund futures are now pricing in an 85% chance of 50-basis point hike in the December meeting. FEDWATCH

* Lower rates tend to lift appeal for bullion in comparison with other interest-bearing assets.

* Physical gold demand in Asia stayed soft this week, with premiums in top hub China easing further as fresh COVID-19 restrictions dimmed activity, while higher domestic prices put off most buyers in India.

* A group of 21 Tanzanian nationals on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in Canada alleging the world's second-biggest gold miner, Barrick Gold ABX.TO, was complicit in extrajudicial killings by police guarding its North Mara mine.

* Spot silver XAG= rose 0.3% to $21.59 per ounce, platinum XPT= added 0.3% to $998.80, while palladium XPD= gained 0.6% to $1,892.67.

* Market activity could be relatively muted by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Japan JibunBK Mfg PMI Flash SA Nov

0030 Japan JibunBK Comp Op Flash SA Nov

0030 Japan JibunBK SVC PMI Flash SA Nov

0500 Japan Chain Store Sales YY Oct

0500 Japan Leading Indicator Revised Sept

0745 France Business Climate Mfg Nov

0745 France Business Climate Overall Nov

0900 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Nov

0900 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New Nov

0900 Germany Ifo Expectations New Nov

