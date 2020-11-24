PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 4-month low as vaccine hopes take centre stage

(Adds analyst comments, updates prices)

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Gold slid to a four-month low on Tuesday, extending a sharp slide from the previous session, as optimism over the development of COVID-19 vaccines drove investors to riskier assets.

Spot gold was down 0.7% at $1,823.58 per ounce at 1015 GMT, having earlier slid to its lowest since July 21 at $1,820.45. It slumped as much as 2.2% on Monday.

U.S. gold futures dipped 0.9% to $1,820.60.

European equities rose on a possible easing of COVID-19 curbs and progress on AstraZeneca's vaccine, which joined other major drugmakers to declare positive test results. [.EU]

"We had news about the vaccine, saw yields moving higher in U.S., even the dollar went lower and gold is not profiting from that ... This is a very bad sign for gold and means there is an underlying weakness building up," said ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele.

A break below crucial support of $1,800 would trigger further price declines, Boele added.

The dollar held close to a near three-month low, potentially making gold cheaper for those holding other currencies. [USD/] [US/]

In another boost to risk sentiment, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden was given the go-ahead to begin his White House transition.

"The acknowledgement of Biden's victory from the Republicans is likely to reduce the risk of further tensions and represents a supportive element for stocks, while haven assets such as gold are suffering," ActivTrades' chief analyst, Carlo Alberto De Casa, said in a note.

But "despite the dominant risk-on scenario, central banks will still be forced to print a huge amount of money and this could revamp investors' interest for gold in the near future."

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, likely to result from the unprecedented stimulus unleashed globally to fight the pandemic's economic toll.

Silver fell 0.9% to $23.37 an ounce. Platinum rose 1.1% to $936.11, while palladium dropped 1% to $2,331.06.

