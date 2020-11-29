PRECIOUS-Gold falls, set for worst month in 4 years on vaccine hopes

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Monday as upbeat equities fuelled by optimism over a coronavirus vaccine-led economic rebound offset a weaker dollar, putting the bullion on course for its worst month in four years.

* Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,782.72 per ounce by 0049 GMT. U.S. gold futures was down 0.1% at $1,778.10.

* Gold is down 5.1% in November, as growing optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine and greater U.S. political stability under Joe Biden's incoming administration sparked a sell-off in the metal and favoured traditionally riskier assets.

* Vaccine optimism and bets for more monetary easing ahead of testimony in Congress from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week, helped to push the dollar to a more than two-year low and boosted world shares. [USD/][MKTS/GLOB]

* U.S. health authorities will hold an emergency meeting to recommend a coronavirus vaccine for healthcare professionals and people in long-term care facilities, while Britain is set to approve BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine.

* Although U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to continue his legal fight to overturn the Nov. 3 election results, his comments in a Fox News telephone interview suggested he was growing resigned to his Democratic opponent moving into the White House on Jan. 20.

* Face-to-face negotiations between the UK and the European Union over a trade deal restarted on Saturday, in a last-ditch attempt to find agreement with just five weeks to go before their current relationship ends.

* Gold is used as a hedge against inflation, political and economic uncertainties.

* Physical gold demand in India remained healthy as a drop in prices to a near five-month low encouraged retail consumers and jewellers to raise purchases amid wedding season.

* Silver fell 0.9% to $22.50 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.1% to $964.71 and palladium was up 0.1% at $2,426.31.

