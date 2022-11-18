PRECIOUS-Gold falls on Fed rate hike prospects, bound for weekly dip

By Seher Dareen

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were bound for a weekly dip following indications from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that more interest rate hikes were due as the bank seeks to lower inflation.

The slight pullback in gold after the recent rally has been through a technical retracement in thegold market said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Future.

The pullback could continue going into next week's December option expiration, which could cause a further consolidation in gold, Meger added, and that the market overall seems focused on interest rate expectations from the Fed.

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston leader Susan Collins said on Friday the central bank has more rate rises ahead of it as it seeks to lower inflation, adding that a 75-bps hike was still on the table.

While gold has shed 15% since its March peak after the Fed began tightening monetary policy, it has gained about 7% since the beginning of November as markets started pricing in a slower pace of rate hikes.

Markets currently see an 87% chance of a 50-basis point hike at the Fed's December meeting. FEDWATCH

Although bullion is considered an inflation hedge, higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding. Analysts said institutional investors are wary and further gains for gold could be elusive.

On the physical front, Chinese premiums fell sharply as buying slowed in the top consumer.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.3% to $21.02 per ounce, yet was set for a 3% weekly drop.

