PRECIOUS-Gold falls for second month on strength in Treasury yields, dollar
* Spot gold heads for biggest monthly fall since September
* Palladium down 11% for the month so far
* Euro zone inflation hits record high in May
* President Biden and Fed Chair Powell meeting at 1:15 p.m. ET (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)
By Seher Dareen
May 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Tuesday, and was headed for a second straight month of declines, as a rise in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields dented the metal's appeal despite concerns over surging inflation.
Spot gold
The dollar index rose 0.2%, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. Meanwhile, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields jumped, dimming the appeal of the non-yielding metal. [USD/][US/]
U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Monday advocated for the central bank to raise interest rates at every meeting until inflation is curbed, winding back expectations of a pause in hikes after June and July.
"There is this expectation from the market that Biden might press the Fed to do more to fight these inflationary pressures and as a result we've seen a fairly steady dollar and some light pressure on the gold market," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.
Later in the day, U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Fed Chair Jerome Powell and they are likely to discuss the historic inflation and the U.S. and global economies.
While gold is viewed as a hedge against inflation, rising U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and boost the dollar in which gold is priced.
Data on the day showed Euro zone inflation rose to yet another record high in May.
Silver
Platinum
Palladium
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-Wall St plunges as Snap's bleak forecast sparks selloff
- US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on upbeat retail guidance, easing Fed fears
- All Fed officials backed May rate hike, 'most' saw half-point rises in June and July, minutes show
- Exxon Mobil says looks forward to first LNG export from Mozambique later this year