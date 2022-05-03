PRECIOUS-Gold falls as yields gain in run up to Fed rate hike decision

* Fed decision due at 1800 GMT

* Markets have priced in 50 bp hike - analyst

* Dollar steady near 20-year peaks (Adds comments and details, updates prices)

By Bharat Gautam

May 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Wednesday, as higher U.S. Treasury yields and a looming interest rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve dented demand for zero-yield bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,862.48 per ounce, as of 0217 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,82.40.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firmed after backing off the key 3% mark in the previous session, ahead of a widely expected big interest rate hike from the Fed as it attempts to contain soaring U.S. inflation. [US/]

While gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields tend to increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yield bullion.

The U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee is set to release a policy statement at 1800 GMT, followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news conference.

Market expects a decision on raising the benchmark overnight interest rates and details on reducing the Fed's $8.9 trillion balance sheet.

"A 50 basis point hike is now priced in by markets ... If the statement has a still more hawkish bias, then gold is likely to come under pressure once again," said OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley.

"If the statement remains mostly unchanged in its guidance, then a short-term recovery to $1,880 is possible as the U.S. dollar is likely to fall."

The dollar remained close to 20-year peaks, making greenback-priced gold less attractive for overseas buyers. [USD/]

Russian forces pounded targets in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, even as the European Union prepared to slap oil sanctions on Moscow.

Bullion is seen as a safe store of value during times of economic and political crises.

Spot silver dipped 0.1% to $22.54 per ounce, while platinum was nearly unchanged at $961.62, and palladium gained 0.2% to $2,260.28. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Vinay Dwivedi) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.