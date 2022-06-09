PRECIOUS-Gold falls as yields, dollar firm ahead of U.S. inflation data

* U.S. consumer inflation data due on Friday

* Platinum falls over 3%

* U.S. dollar up 0.3% (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)

By Kavya Guduru

June 9 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Thursday as elevated U.S. Treasury yields and a firm dollar dimmed its appeal in the run up to U.S. inflation data that could strengthen the case for aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was down 0.6% at $1,842.77 per ounce by 10:38 a.m. EDT (1438 GMT), while U.S. gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,843.90.

"The ECB signalled they're going to start raising rates in July and continue to raise rates. It has gold trading a little lower ... Feels like there's some risk off in the markets that's spilling over into gold too, plus the bond yields are up a little bit," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

The ECB said it will end bond buys on July 1 and raise rates by 25 basis points later in the month. It will hike again in September and may opt for a bigger move then, if the inflation outlook fails to improve.

U.S. yields rose, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold, while the dollar firmed , making gold less appealing for overseas buyers. [US/][USD/]

"Tomorrow's inflation print has gathered substantial attention, but with the next few Fed hikes set in stone, the immediate relevance of data releases is limited," TD Securities wrote in a note.

"Instead, market participants will be honed-in on any information that could inform the Fed's decision-making process post-September."

The core consumer price index (CPI) is expected to have risen 5.9% on the year, after an annual rise of 6.2% in April, according to a Reuters poll.

The CPI data due Friday could offer clues on whether the Fed will continue its aggressive tightening in the second half of the year.

Spot silver slipped 1.8% to $21.63 per ounce, platinum dropped 2.7% to $978.37 while palladium fell 0.9% to $1,925.72. (Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 5)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.