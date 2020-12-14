PRECIOUS-Gold falls as U.S. vaccine rollout boosts economic outlook

(Adds analyst comments, updates prices)

* European shares rise on Brexit talks extension, vaccine rollout

By Asha Sistla

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell 1% on Monday as optimism for a faster economic recovery got a fillip from the imminent rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the United States, but hopes for further fiscal and monetary stimulus capped bullion's losses.

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $1,822.90 per ounce by 1040 GMT, while U.S. gold futures also slipped 0.9% to $1,826.10.

"The first (vaccine) announcement had the biggest effect and people are less surprised as new announcements come through, so it probably has had a bit of an impact (on gold)... but because it's not the first one, it's less dramatic," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.

In addition, the lack of guidance as to what kind of fiscal help the European governments will provide, especially amid Brexit uncertainty and a second wave of the virus, could weigh on the euro, and in turn, gold, O'Connell added. [USD/]

Hopes of a global economic recovery supported European equities, amid an extension of Brexit trade talks and with the inoculation of U.S. citizens with a COVID-19 vaccine set to begin as soon as Monday. [.EU]

But, limiting gold's losses were reports of a $908 billion U.S. COVID-19 relief plan that could be introduced as early as Monday after a leading Democrat lawmaker suggested his party might be willing to reach a compromise.

Gold benefits from its appeal as a hedge against inflation that could result from the unprecedented stimulus unleashed in 2020.

Investors now await the U.S Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday. [USD/]

"Gold could rise even if a fiscal stimulus deal isn't reached as long as the Fed manages to compress yields with the collapse in negotiations ahead of the meeting, potentially necessitating more aggressive monetary action," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said.

