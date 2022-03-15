PRECIOUS-Gold falls as U.S. Treasury yields tick higher ahead of Fed meet
* FOMC two-day meet to begin on Tuesday
* Gold falls to more than 1-week low
* U.S. 10-yr. Treasury yields at 2-1/2-year peak
By Asha Sistla
March 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit a more than one-week low on Tuesday, as U.S. Treasury yields climbed ahead of an expected rate hike from the Federal Reserve, while hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine talks further dampened the metal's safe-haven appeal.
Gold prices are slipping because of, "the U.S. Federal Reserve's normalisation of monetary policy, recovering bond yields, strengthening dollar, as well as continued easing of restrictions as vaccination rates continue to rise," Fitch Solutions said in a note.
U.S. Treasury yields jumped to more than two-and-a-half-year highs earlier, ahead of what is expected to be the Fed's first rate hike in three years on Wednesday to try to tame soaring inflation that shows no signs of slowing. [US/]
Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Spot gold may seek a support in a zone of $1,925-$1,929 per ounce, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao. [TECH/C]
Russian and Ukrainian delegations held a fourth round of talks on Monday but no new progress was announced. Discussions are due to resume on Tuesday.
