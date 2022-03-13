PRECIOUS-Gold falls as stronger yields, risk appetite dent appeal
March 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Monday, dragged by firmer U.S. Treasury yields and improved risk appetite on hopes of peace between Russia and Ukraine.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to a near one-month high as the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point at a two-day event scheduled to begin from March 16. [US/]
* Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
* Asian shares advanced on Monday on hopes of a respite in the Ukraine crisis even as fighting raged on. [MKTS/GLOB]
* Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week there had been some progress in Moscow's talks with Ukraine, but provided no details.
* Meanwhile, physical gold dealers in India were forced to offer the steepest discount in six years last week to lure customers put off by a jump in domestic prices, with some people in top Asian hubs selling their bullion to cash in on the rally. [GOL/AS]
* Palladium
* Russian mining giant Nornickel
* Among other metals, spot silver
