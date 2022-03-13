PRECIOUS-Gold falls as stronger yields, risk appetite dent appeal

US Markets

Gold prices fell on Monday, dragged by firmer U.S. Treasury yields and improved risk appetite on hopes of peace between Russia and Ukraine.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,977.14 per ounce by 0045 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,976.40.

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to a near one-month high as the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point at a two-day event scheduled to begin from March 16. [US/]

* Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Asian shares advanced on Monday on hopes of a respite in the Ukraine crisis even as fighting raged on. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week there had been some progress in Moscow's talks with Ukraine, but provided no details.

* Meanwhile, physical gold dealers in India were forced to offer the steepest discount in six years last week to lure customers put off by a jump in domestic prices, with some people in top Asian hubs selling their bullion to cash in on the rally. [GOL/AS]

* Palladium , used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, slipped 3.9% to $2,707.60 per ounce. The metal hit a record high of $3,440.76 last week, driven by fears of supply disruptions from top producer Russia.

* Russian mining giant Nornickel is facing significant logistics issues but has managed to secure alternative routes for its palladium deliveries.

* Among other metals, spot silver shed 0.7% to $25.63 per ounce, while platinum fell 1.9% to $1,059.03. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2808; Reuters Messaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

