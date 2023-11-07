PRECIOUS-Gold falls as dollar firms, traders brace for Fed speeches

By Harshit Verma

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold fell to a near two-week low on Tuesday on a firmer dollar, with traders positioning for interest rate cues from a host of Federal Reserve speakers this week.

Thegold marketis waiting for further dovish signals from the U.S. central bank before the rally can continue, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, market analyst at Kinesis Money, adding prices were consolidating after slipping into the overbought territory.

Gold gained more than 7% in October as the conflict in the Middle East boosted safe-haven demand.

Spot silver XAG= fell 1.6% to $22.66 per ounce and platinum XPT= eased 0.7% to $899.10.

Palladium XPD= slipped 1.3% to $1,092.22 and was down 39% for the year so far.

"Substitution from palladium to platinum and more electric vehicles being sold will likely push the metal into a structural surplus next year," UBS said in a note, adding it sees prices targeting $1,050 per ounce in the second half of 2024.

