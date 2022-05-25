PRECIOUS-Gold falls as dollar firms ahead of Fed minutes

* May FOMC policy meeting minutes due at 1800 GMT

* Dollar off one-month trough

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

May 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices dropped 1% on Wednesday and were on track to snap a five-session winning streak, weighed down by a rebound in dollar ahead of the U.S. central bank's minutes from its May meeting.

Spot gold was down 0.9% at $1,849.62 per ounce as of 10:06 a.m. ET (1406 GMT). U.S. gold futures dropped 0.9% to $1,847.80.

The dollar was up 0.4%, after hitting its lowest level in a month on Tuesday. A stronger dollar makes gold expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/]

"The market is fixated on Fed's path for rate hikes ... If the minutes signal couple more rate hikes, it could hurt gold. But if the Fed takes a cautious tone, that would be good news for gold," said Edward Moya, senior analyst with OANDA.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is due to release the minutes from its May 3-4 Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).

Investors expect 50-basis-point rate hikes in June and July, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell has promised to raise rates until there is evidence that inflation is dropping.

Even though gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation, rate hikes erode its appeal as they tend to lift bond yields, raising the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Tuesday warned that headlong rate hikes could create "significant economic dislocation."

Meanwhile, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde gained key allies for her plan to raise rates out of negative territory this summer.

Spot silver fell 0.8% to $21.92 per ounce, platinum shed 0.4% to $950.48 and palladium steadied at $2,006.13.

"Platinum and palladium are being kept in check by the ongoing problems in the automotive industry, which is slowing demand for these precious metals," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 7)

