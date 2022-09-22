PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1% on surging dollar, hawkish Fed
Dollar hits new two-decade peak
SPDR Gold Trust holdings at lowest since March 2020
By Eileen Soreng
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell 1% on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar rallied and the Federal Reserve flagged more large rate hikes, diminishing the zero-yielding metal's appeal.
"The stage setting from FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) suggests that there's quite a bit more room for real rates to keep going higher and that's not an environment very gold-supportive," said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.
A convincing break of the $1,650 level could push gold towards $1,600 and test below that in relatively short time, Spivak said.
The Fed hiked interest rates by 75 basis points for a third straight time on Wednesday and Chair Jerome Powell said bringing down inflation was their "overarching focus".
The Fed also sees its policy rate rising at a faster pace and to a higher level than expected, the economy slowing and unemployment rising.
"The hawkish Fed projections are a rather grim outlook for the economy and that could eventually trigger a resumption of a safe-haven role for gold," Edward Moya, a senior analyst with OANDA, said in a note.
"Gold will remain vulnerable to selling pressure if inflation does not continue to ease, but it could start to stabilise now."
Even though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, investors may favour other interest-yielding assets in a high-interest rate environment.
The dollar rallied to a new two-decade high, making the greenback-priced metal more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]
