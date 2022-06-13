PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1% as rate hike bets bolster dollar
By Eileen Soreng
June 13 (Reuters) - Gold fell 1% on Monday after the dollar strengthened and Treasury yields rose as data showing surging inflation in the U.S. fuelled bets for steeper rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer prices accelerated in May, marking its largest annual increase in nearly 40-1/2 years, suggesting that the Fed could continue with its 50 basis points interest rate hikes through September to combat inflation.
While inflation worries normally support gold, expected rate hikes to combat the rising prices tend to boost the dollar and reduce the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
Bullion is suffering due to the strength to the U.S. dollar, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external market analyst at Kinesis.
But the fact that gold continues to hold above the $1,850 technical support level following the strong rebound on Friday shows there is still good interest from investors, De Casa added.
A volatile session on Friday saw gold falling to a near one-month trough before rebounding strongly as economic concerns took centre stage.
"It is possible that the U.S. central bank will extend its summer action from two to three hikes with some analysts talking about the possibility of this Wednesday's rate decision surprising with a 75bp rise, instead of the previously expected 50bp," ActivTrades senior analyst Ricardo Evangelista said in a note.
