PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1% as dollar accelerates rally

* Powell sees no reason to alter Fed's accommodative stance

* Platinum falls as much as 4.4%, silver down 3.8%

By Shreyansi Singh

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices slumped more than 1% on Friday and the metal was heading for a second straight weekly drop as the dollar continued its upturn, overshadowing bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge as the United States rolls out more stimulus.

Spot gold was down 1.1% at $1,825.41 per ounce by 10:52 a.m. EST (1552 GMT), while U.S. gold futures fell 1% to $1,833.30.

The dollar index was on track for its biggest weekly gain since October 2020, making bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

"Bouts of dollar strength and the uptick in U.S. yields have triggered short-term corrections," said Standard Chartered Analyst Suki Cooper.

"The gold market is caught between longer-term buying on the back of rising inflation expectations given stimulus measures, but selling as the dollar has bounced and concern over QE tapering materialised."

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields held close to near 10-month highs touched earlier in the week. [USD/] [US/]

"The Biden administration should support a much more expansive spending agenda than before," said Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals derivatives trading at BMO.

"But it seems like the stubborn short-term resilience of the dollar and concern for even higher yields is triggering steady liquidation in gold."

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday.

While gold is considered a hedge against the inflation and currency debasement that can result from widespread stimulus, a recent jump in bond yields has challenged that status as it increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

On the technical front, gold has solid support around $1,775, and a dip to that level could trigger buying again, said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors.

Silver fell 3.5% to $24.63 an ounce, having earlier dipped as much as 3.8%. Platinum dipped 3.9% to $1,074.63, having declined 4.4% earlier, while palladium shed 0.8% to $2,389.88. (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler) ((Shreyansi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061823666/3590 (If within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780); Reuters Messaging: Shreyansi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 6)

